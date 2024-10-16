Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VMC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.45.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $252.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.