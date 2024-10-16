Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.20 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.61 or 0.00003855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $73.41 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,880,656.43077192 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65384333 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $7,116,926.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

