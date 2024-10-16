Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IGD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 190,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.70.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
