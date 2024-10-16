Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,969,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 326,626 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $128,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.71. 1,670,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $5,818,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

