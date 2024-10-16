Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,508 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $183,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 143.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 45,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI traded up $7.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,041.41. 56,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,023.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1,754.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,283.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

