Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 3,644 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $91,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.55. 1,806,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,661,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.21.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

