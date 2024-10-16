Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 347 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.62% of Stantec worth $56,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Stantec by 100.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Stantec during the first quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STN traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,294. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $88.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec Announces Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

