Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $74.90 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,062 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.27% of ANSYS worth $74,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 888.9% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 32.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 39.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.18. 117,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.79. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

