Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $67.58 Million Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,335 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $67,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,361,000 after acquiring an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $42,968,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after buying an additional 90,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at about $16,594,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $258.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,018. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $261.81.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total transaction of $75,423.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,284,963.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,955,400.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,132 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

View Our Latest Report on CLH

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.