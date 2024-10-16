Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $45.92 Million Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Itron worth $45,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,002,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,326.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.90. 31,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,686. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

