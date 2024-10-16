Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,212,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 45,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $279.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.03 and a 1-year high of $293.07.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on V. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

