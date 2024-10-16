Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 408,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 390,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

