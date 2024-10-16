Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 408,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
