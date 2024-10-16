Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) and SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) Head to Head Review

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Free Report) and SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vinco Ventures and SRM Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vinco Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vinco Ventures N/A N/A N/A SRM Entertainment -92.34% -118.78% -107.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Vinco Ventures and SRM Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Vinco Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vinco Ventures and SRM Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vinco Ventures $31.78 million 0.00 -$713.17 million N/A N/A SRM Entertainment $4.85 million 1.39 -$2.05 million ($0.45) -1.47

SRM Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vinco Ventures.

Volatility and Risk

Vinco Ventures has a beta of -3.47, meaning that its share price is 447% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vinco Ventures beats SRM Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vinco Ventures



Vinco Ventures, Inc. develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors. The company also offers Lomotif app that allows its users to create their own music videos; Cortex, a real-time analytics for marketing spend and revenue optimization; and delivers ad-campaign creation, optimalization, and monetization at scale. In addition, it provides Non-Fungible Token, a platform for artists and content owners to distribute their intellectual property, and digital marketing services for brands and influencers. The company was formerly known as Edison Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Vinco Ventures, Inc. in November 2020. Vinco Ventures, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Fairport, New York.

About SRM Entertainment



SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

