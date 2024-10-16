Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $620.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

About Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

