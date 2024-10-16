Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Victrex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
