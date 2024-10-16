VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSF opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.