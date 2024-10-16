VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSF opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
