Verum Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. 98,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $98.98.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

