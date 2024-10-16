Verum Partners LLC Sells 923 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

PXF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 2,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,705. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

