Verum Partners LLC Sells 9,194 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,194 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

DFIV stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,369. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

