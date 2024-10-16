Verum Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verum Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.20. 180,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $563.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

