Verum Partners LLC Has $11.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Core Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $11,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCRB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.30. 6,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,584. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.24. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.22 and a one year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

