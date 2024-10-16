Verum Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cato by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cato by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cato by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 492,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 78,041 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cato in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CATO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a market cap of $112.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.13. The Cato Co. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.80.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.63 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -80.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

