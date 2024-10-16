Verum Partners LLC Acquires 126 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.97. 422,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,480,757. The company has a market cap of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average of $172.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.