Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Up 3.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $130.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $111.36 and last traded at $110.85. 2,216,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 8,343,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Vertiv by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

