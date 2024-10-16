Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,503 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.22% of Vertiv worth $82,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,553,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,013,000 after acquiring an additional 340,639 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,628,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 1,019.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

