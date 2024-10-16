Vertcoin (VTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,649.70

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0681 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 33% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.80 million and $30,649.70 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,455.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.06 or 0.00544154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00107451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00029000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.88 or 0.00229607 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00029413 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00076584 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,486,472 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

