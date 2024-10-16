Venus BUSD (vBUSD) Price Reaches $0.0223

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.14 million and $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02232323 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus BUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

