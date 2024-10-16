Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $19.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,829,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,570 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 165.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 93,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.