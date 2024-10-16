Venom (VENOM) Price Up 1.4% This Week

Venom (VENOM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Venom has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $148.98 million and $418,680.55 worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00250940 BTC.

About Venom

Venom’s genesis date was March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,242,582,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,242,530,547.19 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.08080957 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $498,837.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

