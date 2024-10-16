Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.11). Veltyco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 17,381 shares traded.

Veltyco Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of £8.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.40.

Veltyco Group Company Profile

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

