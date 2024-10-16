Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 6.7% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $9,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 104,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 722,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 245,476 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

