Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $176.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $177.97.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

