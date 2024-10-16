Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First United Bank & Trust’s 2nd Largest Position

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTV opened at $176.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $177.97. The firm has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.54.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.