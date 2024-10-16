Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Raised by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 26.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 155,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,265,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $287.06. 739,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.29. The company has a market cap of $430.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

