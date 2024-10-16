Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 596.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,033,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 229,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,055,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.45. 1,349,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,607. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.29. The stock has a market cap of $431.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $288.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

