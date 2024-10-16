Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Shares Bought by Sunpointe LLC

Sunpointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $44,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,431. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $80.90 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.64.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.