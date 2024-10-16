Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.54. 4,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,860. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.37 and a 52-week high of $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.