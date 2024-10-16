Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.88. 206,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,176. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $353.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.23.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

