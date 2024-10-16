Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) is ERn Financial LLC’s Largest Position

ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $40,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,375,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,224,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $348.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $353.52.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

