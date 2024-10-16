Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $533.04. The stock had a trading volume of 512,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,607. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $537.98. The firm has a market cap of $482.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $497.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.