Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of HTLF Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HTLF Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Members Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 95,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.85. The company had a trading volume of 258,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,327. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.11 and a 200-day moving average of $253.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $274.40. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

