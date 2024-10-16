Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Increased by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $271.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $274.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

