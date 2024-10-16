Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $241.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,076. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

