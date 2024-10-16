Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. 231,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,828. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

