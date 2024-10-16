Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $599.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.07. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

