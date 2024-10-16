Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

