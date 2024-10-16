Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Investment Advisory Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.61. 1,089,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The stock has a market cap of $133.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.79.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

