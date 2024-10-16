Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 629,020 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the previous session’s volume of 217,030 shares.The stock last traded at $45.75 and had previously closed at $45.33.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

