Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,196,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,405,057. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

