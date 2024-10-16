Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

